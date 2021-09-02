 Skip to main content
Fredericktown woman injured in accident on US 67
Fredericktown woman injured in accident on US 67

A Fredericktown woman was moderately injured in an accident on US 67 in St. Francois County on Wednesday night, according to a Missouri State Highway report.

According to the report, at 7:39 p.m. on US 67 southbound, south of Canterberry Road, a 2008 Infiniti QX56 driven by Carlee A. Eifert, 27, of Poplar Bluff, was following too closely behind a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Linda B. Besher, 56, of Fredericktown. The report said Eifert was inattentive to the roadway, resulting in the front of her vehicle striking the rear of Besher's vehicle.

Besher was transported to Parkland Health Center by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Eifert was not injured. Both drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts.

Besher's vehicle was totaled and Eifert's had moderate damage.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

