 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericktown woman injured in head-on crash
0 comments
top story

Fredericktown woman injured in head-on crash

{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File

A Fredericktown woman was moderately injured in an accident on Thursday morning in Bollinger County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Angela E. Wood, 44, was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima southbound on Highway 51, five miles north of Patton, when she crossed the center line and struck a 1983 Chevrolet truck driven by Johnny D. Welker, 57, Patton, head on.

Wood, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was transported by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Welker, who also was reportedly wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

The damage to both vehicles was listed as total.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News