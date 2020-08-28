Fredericktown woman injured in head-on crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Fredericktown woman was moderately injured in an accident on Thursday morning in Bollinger County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Angela E. Wood, 44, was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima southbound on Highway 51, five miles north of Patton, when she crossed the center line and struck a 1983 Chevrolet truck driven by Johnny D. Welker, 57, Patton, head on.

Wood, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was transported by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Welker, who also was reportedly wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

The damage to both vehicles was listed as total.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

