Fredericktown woman injured in head-on crash

A Fredericktown woman was moderately injured in an accident on Thursday morning in Bollinger County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Angela E. Wood, 44, was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima southbound on Highway 51, five miles north of Patton, when she crossed the center line and struck a 1983 Chevrolet truck driven by Johnny D. Welker, 57, Patton, head on.
Wood, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was transported by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Welker, who also was reportedly wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
The damage to both vehicles was listed as total.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
