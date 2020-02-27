You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
French Village man seriously injured in crash Wednesday
0 comments
alert top story

French Village man seriously injured in crash Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
French Village man seriously injured in crash Wednesday

A man sustains serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in the Goose Creek lake development.

 File

A French Village man was seriously injured in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Samuel Noubarian, 53, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 north on KC Drive within the Goose Creek lake development.

At 9 p.m., the truck traveled off of the west side of the roadway, striking a ditch and then a tree near the intersection of Beach and KC Drives.

Noubarian sustained serious injuries in the accident and was transported St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital-South.

The report states that Noubarian was not wearing a seat belt and damage to the truck was listed as “extensive.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
1
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three injured in Friday crash
Accidents

Three injured in Friday crash

A Cadet resident sustained moderate injuries, and two Blackwell residents received minor injuries in a vehicle accident that occurred at 3 p.m…

Three injured in Friday crash
Accidents

Three injured in Friday crash

A Cadet resident sustained moderate injuries, and two Blackwell residents received minor injuries in a vehicle accident that occurred at 3 p.m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News