French Village man seriously injured in crash Wednesday

A French Village man was seriously injured in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Samuel Noubarian, 53, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 north on KC Drive within the Goose Creek lake development.
At 9 p.m., the truck traveled off of the west side of the roadway, striking a ditch and then a tree near the intersection of Beach and KC Drives.
Noubarian sustained serious injuries in the accident and was transported St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital-South.
The report states that Noubarian was not wearing a seat belt and damage to the truck was listed as “extensive.”
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com