Friday pursuit of motorcycle from IML to Farmington ends in minor collision with patrol car

Area officers were involved in a high-speed pursuit of a motorcyclist in St. Francois County on Friday that began in Iron Mountain Lake and ended with a minor crash in Farmington.

Tim Harris, a St. Francois County deputy who works part-time as police chief of Iron Mountain Lake, said at about 4 p.m. on Friday, he and another officer were on patrol in Iron Mountain Lake when they spotted a red sports bike with no license plate entering the lake development from Route N.

The chief said they attempted to stop the motorcycle for not having a license plate, but the operator accelerated and began evading the officers. He said the female driving the motorcycle fled, traveling the wrong direction on Parkway Drive in Iron Mountain Lake and then onto Route N.

Once on Route N, the woman reportedly traveled in a head-on direction with oncoming traffic. While still on Route N, Harris said the woman took off her helmet, turned back toward the patrol car, and threw the helmet at the pursuing officers while traveling at about 90 mph. He said they avoided the helmet, and the pursuit continued north onto Highway 221 toward Farmington.

On Highway 221, the chief said the woman again traveled in the path of oncoming traffic, forcing at least two vehicles onto the shoulder and into the ditch along the roadway.

The pursuit reportedly reached Farmington, where city officers had blocked off entrance points in order to protect other motorists in the area.

Harris said the woman drove through the diverging diamond interchange on the overpass leading to West Columbia Street. Once the pursuit had reached West Columbia Street, the chief said he felt it was important to attempt to slow the motorcycle down due to her erratic driving and actions. He said he passed the woman, positioned his patrol in front of her, and took his foot off the accelerator to force her to slow down.

Harris said she attempted to pass his patrol car but could not because of oncoming traffic. He said she applied the motorcycle's brakes but could not stop completely, resulting in a minor collision with the patrol car's rear. She was then reportedly ejected from the bike. The chief said the woman jumped to her feet and attempted to run but was apprehended by assisting deputies and another Iron Mountain Lake officer.

The woman received minor abrasions and was taken to the hospital. She reportedly told police that she was pregnant and knew she was pregnant before the chase. As a result, medical personnel at the hospital reportedly kept her overnight for observations before she was released.

An officer and an assisting deputy involved in the pursuit reportedly received minor injuries while apprehending the woman.

Harris said the woman had only misdemeanor warrants as far as they knew, and he was not aware of any other reason why she fled from police. Charges had not been filed as of Monday afternoon. The chief said they would be requesting charges of felony resisting arrest, various traffic violations, and possibly assault on law enforcement.

The woman's identity has not been released pending the filing of formal charges. Police say she was from western Jefferson County.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

