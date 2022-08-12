Head-on collision kills two drivers, injures two passengers Thursday

A head-on collision between two vehicles ended with two drivers killed and two passengers seriously injured Thursday in Iron County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 65-year-old Keith Johns of Salem was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck south on Highway 32 in Iron County Thursday night. Around the same time, Daniel Martin, unknown age, from Viburnum, was driving north in a 2006 Ford Escape along with passengers Sharon B. Davis, 40, of Farmington, and Devin J. Martin, 21, of Fredericktown.

The report states the crash occurred at 7:52 p.m. as the Chevy truck crossed the highway’s center line and struck the Ford Escape head-on, 7.5 miles east of Bixby.

Johns and Daniel Martin were both pronounced deceased at the scene at 8:18 p.m. by Iron County Deputy Coroner Johnny Setzer, according to the report. The two men were transported to the Iron County Morgue in Pilot Knob.

Davis and Devin Martin reportedly sustained serious injuries in the crash. The report states that both were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment.

The MSHP reports that Daniel Martin and Davis were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, while Devin Martin and Johns were not. Damage to both vehicles was listed in the report as total.