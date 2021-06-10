Hit-and-run victim identified

The Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday evening identified the name of the man whose dead body was found early Monday morning near the southbound U.S. 67 ramp to Bonne Terre.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan — driven by Justin P. Fortney, 23, of Festus — fatally struck pedestrian Kenneth L. Arnold, 42, of Park Hills before it allegedly left the scene.

Arnold was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:06 a.m. on Monday by St. Francois County Coroner Jason Coplin, the MSHP report states.

The patrol’s crash team had been scouring the area for evidence of vehicle debris, skid marks or other physical evidence commensurate with the vehicle hitting Arnold and leaving the scene of the accident. They had also called on the public’s help in their search for leads.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

