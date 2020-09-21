 Skip to main content
Injuries reported in accidents
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an accident Sunday afternoon in St. Francois County.

According to MSHP reports, at 3:55 p.m., a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu was being driven southbound on Sand Creek Road east of Hwy. F when the driver, Donny D. Vogeltohl, 31, of Leadwood traveled off the left side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

Vogeltohl suffered minor injuries and a passenger, Chelsea R. Sanders, 25, of Farmington suffered moderate injuries. Both were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center for treatment, according to the report.

On Monday in Washington County, the patrol responded to an accident on Hwy. 21 at Hwy. 104.

At 11:03 a.m., a 2011 Honda Accord was being driven east on Hwy. 104 by Steven R. McMahan, 23, of De Soto. McMahan reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven northbound on Hwy. 21 by John M. Nowak, 35, of Festus.

McMahan suffered minor injuries and Nowak suffered moderate injuries, MSHP reports said. Both were transported to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

