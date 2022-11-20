Injuries reported in separate accidents

Two separate accidents on Thursday injured four motorists on Highway 21 in Iron County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 47-year-old Britani A. Glenn of Viburnum was heading east on Highway 21 in Iron County when, about 10:30 p.m., the woman failed to stop her 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis at the intersection of Highway 32 at Belleview and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a ditch.

Glenn reportedly sustained minor injuries in the one-vehicle crash and was transported by ambulance to Iron County Medical Center.

The MSHP reports the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Damage to her vehicle was listed in the report as extensive.

Earlier Thursday in Iron County, three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 21.

The MSHP crash report states that at 12:19 p.m., 69-year-old Edward E. Kelley of Pilot Knob was driving a 2005 Chevrolet van north on Highway 21, along with his passenger Lane D. Kelley, 23, also of Pilot Knob. At around the same time, the report states, 54-year-old Scott L. Oatman of Annapolis was heading south on the highway in a 2015 Dodge 1500 pickup truck.

According to the MSHP, at one point, Edward Kelley pulled his van into the path of Oatman’s truck, causing the accident in Arcadia.

The report states all three men were moderately injured in the collision, and each was taken by ambulance to the Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob for treatment. The report indicates the van was totaled in the crash, and damages to the truck were listed as extensive. All three were listed as having worn seat belts.