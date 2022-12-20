Injuries reported in Tuesday accidents

Multiple motorists were injured in separate accidents in St. Francois and Washington counties Tuesday.

A one-vehicle accident in Washington County injured an area man Tuesday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 24-year-old Kristian T. Dunn of Park Hills was driving a 2012 Dodge Caliber on Stoney Point Road outside Terre Du Lac Tuesday.

At about 10:30 a.m., the report states Dunn was heading south on Stoney Point Road near Huff Cemetery Road when he fell asleep and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The man’s vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road, striking a fence and tree.

Dunn reportedly sustained serious injuries in the accident. According to the crash report, he was transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Washington County Ambulance.

The MSHP reports that Dunn was wearing a seat belt during Tuesday’s crash. Damage to the vehicle was listed in the report as total.

Later on Tuesday, a separate single-vehicle crash led to injuries for two adults, as well as two children in St. Francois County.

The MSHP crash report states that Paul L. Allen, 69, of Silva, was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra south on US 67 Tuesday afternoon, along with his passengers Karen R. Allen, 68, and two children ages 6 and 7, all from Silva.

According to the report, Paul Allen became incapacitated at about 1:50 p.m. and failed to keep the vehicle in the highway’s left lane. The truck reportedly traveled off the left side of the road, and the front undercarriage of vehicle struck an embankment. Upon impact, the truck became airborne, and the undercarriage hit the ground. The vehicle then began to slide and impacted the cable median on US 67 south of Canterberry Road, according to the report.

Per the MSHP, the truck’s four occupants received minor injuries in the crash, and all were transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

The crash report indicates the driver and his passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Damage to the truck was listed in the report as extensive.