Injuries reported in two accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to an accident in Washington County Thursday afternoon.

At 4:40 p.m., William A. Milam, 79, Belgrade was traveling east on Route C when the 2012 GMC 1500 he was driving reportedly struck the rear of a 2008 Case JX80 farm tractor.

The tractor, operated by William J. Smith, 54, of Belgrade traveled off the road and overturned. Both occupants were transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

Support Local Journalism

MSHP also responded to a one-vehicle accident in Madison County Friday Night.

The report states that at 11:35 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Dale L. Green, 50, Marquand, was traveling north on Route M four miles south of Marquand when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and overturned.

According to the report, a passenger, Betty S. Green, 51, Marquand, was ejected from the vehicle and was transported by Survival Flight to Mercy South Hospital with serious injuries.

The report states that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

