Injuries reported in two accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to two one-vehicle accidents in St. Francois County over the weekend with moderate and minor injuries.

MSHP responded to a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning.

The report states that at 7:50 a.m., a 2007 Lincoln MKZ driven by Mary J. Marler, 58, of Leadington, was traveling south on U.S. 67 south of Cash Lane when the vehicle traveled onto the left side of the bridge striking the concrete barrier. The car then returned to the roadway and traveled off the right side, striking the guardrail.

According to the report, Marler was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control. Marler was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington with moderate injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report states the vehicle had moderate damage and Marler was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

MSHP also responded to a one-vehicle accident Saturday Night.

The report states that at 5:46 p.m., a white Toyota Corolla driven by Robert L. Millmaker, 30, of Truesdale, was traveling south on Hwy. OO south of Hwy. DD when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.