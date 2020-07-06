Injuries reported in two crashes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman sustained serious injuries after an accident Saturday morning in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, Joanne Kramar, 44, of St. Louis, was driving a 2020 Nissan Sentra southbound on Route A when a 2018 Ford F150 truck driven northbound by Tracey Eakins, 59, of Sullivan, crossed the centerline and struck the front of Kramar’s Nissan, which then overturned, south of Highway 47.

The accident occurred at 10:45 a.m., and two children, age 12 and 13 years old, were riding in the car with Kramar at the time of the crash, according to the report.

The report states that Kramar was seriously injured as a result of the crash, and the two children, as well as Eakins, received minor injuries.

According to the crash report, all four people involved in the accident were transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to the report, damage to both the car and truck was listed as “total.”

A woman was moderately injured in a separate one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Washington County.