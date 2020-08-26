Injuries reported in two recent area accidents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A female juvenile was moderately injured and four other individuals received minor injuries in two separate accidents Monday night and Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, Thomas Wahlers, 48, of Leadwood, was driving a 2014 Ford Fiesta in the area of Highway 32 and Davis Crossing Road, between Park Hills and Bismarck, with his 16-year-old female passenger Monday night.

The report states that at 9:22 p.m., Wahlers made a left turn onto Highway 32 and traveled into the path of a 1995 Ford Ranger being driven westbound by Tharin Sellers, 18, of Ironton, and occupied by passenger Jason Miller, 19, also of Ironton.

Sellers attempted to avoid a collision, but struck the front of Wahlers’ car, according to the report.

The 16-year-old passenger riding in Wahlers’ car received moderate injuries in the crash and was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for treatment.

The three other people involved in the accident Monday night received minor injuries and were transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by private conveyance.