Injuries reported in two recent area accidents

A female juvenile was moderately injured and four other individuals received minor injuries in two separate accidents Monday night and Tuesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, Thomas Wahlers, 48, of Leadwood, was driving a 2014 Ford Fiesta in the area of Highway 32 and Davis Crossing Road, between Park Hills and Bismarck, with his 16-year-old female passenger Monday night.
The report states that at 9:22 p.m., Wahlers made a left turn onto Highway 32 and traveled into the path of a 1995 Ford Ranger being driven westbound by Tharin Sellers, 18, of Ironton, and occupied by passenger Jason Miller, 19, also of Ironton.
Sellers attempted to avoid a collision, but struck the front of Wahlers’ car, according to the report.
The 16-year-old passenger riding in Wahlers’ car received moderate injuries in the crash and was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for treatment.
The three other people involved in the accident Monday night received minor injuries and were transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by private conveyance.
According to the report, Wahlers and his passenger were wearing seat belts and the damage to the Ford Fiesta was listed as “total.
Sellers and Miller were reportedly not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and damage to the Ford Ranger was listed as “total.”
In a separate accident that happened Tuesday morning, Kirk Jakoubek, 50, of Valles Mines, received minor injuries when the man was driving a 2000 Volkswagen Beetle alongside a 2008 Ford Fusion driven by 22-year-old Braydon Slade, of Farmington.
According to the report, both drivers were heading north on U.S. 67 when the front of Slade’s car struck the rear of Jakoubek’s car, causing the Volkswagen to travel off of the roadway at 5:53 a.m. in the area of Route JJ.
Jakoubek was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy-Jefferson Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The report states that both men were wearing seat belts, and the damage to both vehicles was listed as “total.”
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
