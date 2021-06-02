Injuries reported in two separate area accidents

A two-vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County resulted in three people sustaining injuries on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, Jeffery Dorenkamp, 37, of Ste. Genevieve was headed westbound on Route Y, driving a 2016 Dodge Charger Tuesday morning. Around the same time, the report states that Ronald Burle, 65, of St. Louis, was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra eastbound on Route Y with his passenger, Carl Lewis, 57, of Bloomsdale.

The MSHP reports that, at 10:50 a.m., Burle’s GMC slid into the path of the Dorenkamp’s Dodge, and the front of the GMC struck the front of the Dodge.

Both drivers sustained moderate injuries in the collision, while the passenger of the GMC received minor injuries. Lewis and Burle were taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by the Ste. Genevieve Ambulance District. Dorenkamp was transported by Ste. Genevieve Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment.

The report states that Dorenkamp was wearing a seat belt during the crash, and Burle and Lewis were not. Damage to both vehicles was listed as “total.”

On Wednesday, another collision led to injuries for two local motorists in Washington County.