Injuries reported in weekend accidents

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash reports indicate two local accidents occurred over the weekend.

An area driver and his passenger were injured Saturday in a one-vehicle rollover accident in northern St. Francois County.

According to MSHP, 51-year-old Homer Nephew of Park Hills was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox north on Primrose Road, north of Bonne Terre Saturday evening with his passenger, 39-year-old Michael Horner of Fenton.

The report states that at 6:50 p.m., Nephew failed to negotiate a curve to the right. The vehicle reportedly traveled off the left side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned on Primrose Road, south of Tenth Street.

The MSHP reports that Nephew, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance. Horner, reportedly not wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries in the accident and was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre.

The report listed the damage to the vehicle as total.

In a separate MSHP report, a passenger was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Friday after the driver of a vehicle tried to avoid hitting a deer in Washington County and hit a tree.

The MSHP crash report states that 59-year-old William Beal of Cadet was driving a 2017 Honda Pilot south on Highway 47 Friday night with his passenger, Cassandra Williams, 53, also of Cadet.

According to the report, a deer entered the road in front of Beal’s vehicle at 10:42 p.m. The driver reportedly attempted to avoid the deer, ran off the left side of the highway, and hit a tree south of Red Rock Road.

Williams sustained serious injuries in the collision and was taken by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital. Beal was reportedly uninjured in the accident. Both Beal and Williams were reportedly wearing seat belts.

The MSHP listed the damage to the Honda Pilot as extensive.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.