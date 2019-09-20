{{featured_button_text}}
One man was killed and two individuals were injured in two separate crashes this week. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of an fatal accident in Iron County early Friday morning on Highway 21 north of East Madison Street in Ironton.

According to patrol reports, at 2:20 a.m. a southbound 2005 Dodge 1500 driven by Lucas S. Browers, 22, Lesterville, crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 1995 Ford F150 driven by Gary L. Russell, 45, Ironton. Russell was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:50 a.m. by Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison.

Russell was listed as not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Browers was listed as wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

A woman and a teen were injured in a crash in Washington County Thursday. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, a 2011 Ford Escape driven southbound by Donna L. McGuffery, 68, Blackwell, failed to yield and attempted a left turn into a private drive off Highway 21 near Route CC. The vehicle was struck on the right side by a northbound 2017 Dodge Ram driven by Colby D. Johnson, 31, Blackwell.

Johnson’s vehicle came to rest on top of McGuffery’s vehicle and also struck a southbound 2015 Volvo S60 driven by George J. Guilliams, 60, Alton, Illinois.

McGuffery was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. An unnamed juvenile passenger, 15, Hillsboro, was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital by Arch Air Medical Services.

All occupants were listed as wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

