 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Iron County woman injured in Wednesday rollover accident

  • 0
Iron County woman injured in Wednesday rollover accident

A woman sustains injuries in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 21 in Iron County Wednesday afternoon.

 File

An area woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Iron County on Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 80-year-old Anna Lou Sutton of Annapolis was driving a 2018 Buick Encore southbound on Highway 21 in Iron County Wednesday afternoon.

The report states that at 2:40 p.m., Sutton’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned five miles south of Arcadia.

Sutton reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by private conveyance to Iron County Medical Center for treatment.

The MSHP reports that the woman was wearing a seat belt, and damage to her vehicle is listed as total.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman injured in crash Tuesday

Woman injured in crash Tuesday

A serious accident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 32 west of Joggerst in Ste. Genevieve County, according to the Missouri State Highway…

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at WH with Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News