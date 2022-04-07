Iron County woman injured in Wednesday rollover accident

An area woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Iron County on Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 80-year-old Anna Lou Sutton of Annapolis was driving a 2018 Buick Encore southbound on Highway 21 in Iron County Wednesday afternoon.

The report states that at 2:40 p.m., Sutton’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned five miles south of Arcadia.

Sutton reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by private conveyance to Iron County Medical Center for treatment.

The MSHP reports that the woman was wearing a seat belt, and damage to her vehicle is listed as total.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

