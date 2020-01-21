{{featured_button_text}}
An Irondale woman was seriously injured in a crash at Route P and Three Town Road on Monday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 4:15 p.m. Patricia Masson, 76, of Irondale, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

She was taken to Parkland Health Center for treatment.

