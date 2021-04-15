 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ironton woman injured in accident on Route E
0 comments
top story

Ironton woman injured in accident on Route E

{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP

An Ironton woman was moderately injured in an accident on Tuesday evening on Route E in Iron County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Samantha F. Hurst, 24, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Route E, three miles south of Arcadia, at 5:47 p.m. when she crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Carol V. Kelsheimer, 76, of Arcadia.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hurst, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was taken by Iron County Ambulance to Iron County Medical Center.

Kelsheimer, who was also reportedly wearing a seat belt, wasn't injured.

The damage to both vehicles was listed at totaled.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News