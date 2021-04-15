Ironton woman injured in accident on Route E

An Ironton woman was moderately injured in an accident on Tuesday evening on Route E in Iron County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Samantha F. Hurst, 24, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Route E, three miles south of Arcadia, at 5:47 p.m. when she crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Carol V. Kelsheimer, 76, of Arcadia.

Hurst, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was taken by Iron County Ambulance to Iron County Medical Center.

Kelsheimer, who was also reportedly wearing a seat belt, wasn't injured.

The damage to both vehicles was listed at totaled.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

