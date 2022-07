An Ironton resident suffered serious injuries Thursday night after driving off the side of Highway 21 five miles south of Arcadia in Iron County.

The patrol report stated that at 9:10 p.m., Jessica L. Laird, 32, was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa when it traveled off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, then a state road sign and a tree.

Laird was transported by Air Medical to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. The report states that she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.