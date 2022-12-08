Ironton woman seriously injured in Highway 221 crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported three people were injured in a Wednesday evening crash on Highway 221.

The report states at 5:55 p.m., a 2008 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Alice J. Hughes, 68, of Ironton, was traveling south on Highway 221 when the truck traveled across the center line and collided with a northbound 1999 Chevrolet 3500 Box Truck driven by James D. Deatrick, 53, of Moberly.

The Chevrolet 1500 reportedly deflected off of the box truck and collided with another 2008 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Jeremy A. Reinecke, 28, of Washington. Reinecke was traveling behind the box truck.

Hughes was reported to have not been wearing a seat belt and sustained serious injuries. Hughes was transported to Mercy South Hospital by the St. Francois County Ambulance.

Deatrick was reported to be wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries, and was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Reinecke was also reported to be wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries, and was also transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by the St. Francois County Ambulance.