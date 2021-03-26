Jeff Co residents injured in accident on US 67

Two Jefferson County residents were seriously injured in an accident on US 67 in St. Francois County on Thursday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report states at 2:25 p.m., Paige D. Nicklin, 20, of Hillsboro, was driving a 2010 Ford Escape, attempted to cross US 67 at Shannon Road, and failed to yield to southbound traffic. The front of a 2011 Cadillac Escalade driven by Donald A. Hall, 66, of Barnhart, struck the driver's side of the Escape.

Nicklin, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South.

Hall, who also reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.

The damage to both vehicles was listed as totaled.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

