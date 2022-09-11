Juvenile injured in accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a juvenile was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Saturday.

According to MSHP crash reports, at 11:51 a.m., Saturday, a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 driven by a juvenile, 17, of Leadwood, was traveling north on Mitchell Road, west of Mitchell Cemetery Road, when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve, traveled off the road road edge and overturned.

The report states the juvenile was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident and received moderate injuries. She was transported to St. Louis Children's Hospital via Air Evac.

The vehicle was listed as totaled.