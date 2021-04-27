Juvenile seriously injured in weekend ATV accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an ATV accident in Madison County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the patrol report, at 2:55 p.m., April 25, a 2016 Yamaha Raptor driven by a Marquand juvenile, 14, was traveling south on county Road 310 when they struck a southbound 2016 Yamaha Raptor being driven by another Marquand juvenile, 16. The impacted caused the 14-year-old to overturn and eject from the vehicle.

The younger driver was transported by Air Medical to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, according to MSHP.

The patrol report states neither driver was listed as wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

