Kansas man injured in UTV accident in SFC
Kansas man injured in UTV accident in SFC

MSHP
A Kansas man was moderately injured in a UTV accident on Buzzard Rock Road in St. Francois County at 8:03 p.m. on Thursday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Richard V. Gustafson, 59, of Berryton, Kansas, was driving a 2019 Honda SXS 1000 southbound on Buzzard Rock Road, north of Beartooth Road, too fast for the conditions when he exited the roadway to the right, over-corrected, reentered the roadway, overturned, and exited the roadway to the right.

Gustafson was taken to Parkland Health by St. Francois County Ambulance District. He was also charged with driving while intoxicated, according to a report.

The damage to the vehicle was listed as minor.

