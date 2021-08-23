Kazmierczak injured in crash Thursday

The man who, two years ago, fatally struck the buggy of a Mennonite family on Route OO was in another accident on the same road last week, according to reports by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to a report filed by Trooper A.D. Pogue, at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, a 2007 Chevrolet 1500 being driven by Christopher Kazmierczak, 18, of Fredericktown, was traveling south on Route OO, south of Route F, when the front of the vehicle he was driving struck the towed unit of a 2000 GMC 1500, also traveling south on Route OO and being driven by Dwayne A. Walker, 58, also of Fredericktown.

The MSHP report lists Kazmierczak's injuries as moderate. He was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance. He was reported as wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Route OO, just south of Route DD, is where the Mennonite family's buggy was struck on July 11, 2019. One child was killed and four individuals were seriously injured when the pickup truck being driven by Kazmierczak, 16 at the time, struck the horse-drawn buggy around 6:45 a.m. The report stated Kazmierczak was inattentive to the roadway when he was operating a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado north on Route OO and struck the buggy, ejecting all the occupants. He and another passenger were uninjured, and it was reported Kazmierczak was on his way to work.