Kazmierczak injured in crash Thursday

The man who, two years ago, fatally struck the buggy of a Mennonite family on Route OO was in another accident on the same road last week, according to reports by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to a report filed by Trooper A.D. Pogue, at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, a 2007 Chevrolet 1500 being driven by Christopher Kazmierczak, 18, of Fredericktown, was traveling south on Route OO, south of Route F, when the front of the vehicle he was driving struck the towed unit of a 2000 GMC 1500, also traveling south on Route OO and being driven by Dwayne A. Walker, 58, also of Fredericktown.
The MSHP report lists Kazmierczak's injuries as moderate. He was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance. He was reported as wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Route OO, just south of Route DD, is where the Mennonite family's buggy was struck on July 11, 2019. One child was killed and four individuals were seriously injured when the pickup truck being driven by Kazmierczak, 16 at the time, struck the horse-drawn buggy around 6:45 a.m. The report stated Kazmierczak was inattentive to the roadway when he was operating a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado north on Route OO and struck the buggy, ejecting all the occupants. He and another passenger were uninjured, and it was reported Kazmierczak was on his way to work.
According to the patrol report, Mervin Shirk, 7, was pronounced dead at the scene. Alice Shirk, 50, and Dorcas Shirk, 21, had been seriously injured and airlifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Miriam Shirk, 10, and Titus Shirk, 12, had also been seriously injured and airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Allen Shirk, 19, who was driving the buggy, received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.
Weekend accidents
MSHP reported other accidents having taken place last week.
A two-vehicle accident caused minor injuries for two motorists on Friday and a separate one-vehicle accident caused serious injuries for another, both in Madison County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, Shelly A. Nalley, 49, of Marquand, was driving a 2012 Ford Escape east on Route OO at 3:47 p.m. when she failed to yield and pulled into the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Caviler driven by Jerry L. Warren, 57, of Farmington, who was traveling south.
The MSHP reports that two passengers, Sheri A. Cole, 56, and Kathy D. Warren, 57, both of Farmington, received minor injuries and were taken by EMS to Madison Medical Center.
According to the report, Cole was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident but the other passenger and both drivers were.
The crash report states the Ford Escape received moderate damage and the Chevrolet Cavalier was totaled.
In an unrelated accident, at 7:23 p.m. on Saturday, a one-vehicle accident left one man with serious injuries in Madison County.
According to the MSHP report, a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Johnny T. Wiggins, 40, of Fredericktown, was traveling south on County Road 203 when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck two trees.