Leadwood man, child injured in St. Louis area accident Sunday

An area man and a child were injured in a one-vehicle accident in St. Louis County on Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report states that 21-year-old Toby Bohnenkamp of Leadwood was driving a 2003 Ford Mustang on the northbound I-270 ramp Sunday afternoon along with his 12-year-old juvenile male passenger, also of Leadwood.

The report states Bohnenkamp was driving on the I-270 ramp to westbound I-64 when, at 12:25 p.m., the car traveled off the left side of the roadway where it struck a delineator post, a highway sign, and then a culvert.

Bohnenkamp sustained moderate injuries in the accident, while the juvenile passenger was seriously injured, according to the report. Both individuals were reportedly transported by West County EMS to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis to be treated for their injuries.

The MSHP reports that Bohnenkamp and the child were both wearing seat belts. Damage to the vehicle is listed in the report as "total."