Local couple married 50 years killed in I-55 head-on crash near Pevely

A couple married 50 years died Monday on Interstate 55 when a tractor-trailer rear-ended a vehicle then plowed through a cable barrier and went into oncoming traffic in Jefferson County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Police identified the two who died as Leonard Wayne Byrd, 72, and Rebecca Joyce Byrd, 66, both of Ste. Genevieve. They were in an SUV that was hit head-on by the tractor-trailer.

The Byrds had renewed their vows in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in January, said their granddaughter, Brittany Byrd.

The couple died at the scene of the five-vehicle crash, which occurred about 1:30 p.m. Monday on I-55 north of Highway Z. One of the vehicles was struck by the cable barrier after the truck went through it.

Authorities said the chain-reaction crash began when a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling slower than the speed limit, perhaps because its driver was suffering a medical emergency.

The tractor-trailer, also heading north, came up behind the Cruze. The truck driver applied the brakes but still hit the back of the Cruze, which ran off the right side of the interstate and overturned.