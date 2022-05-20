Local man dies in vehicle crash near Edwardsville

A 78-year-old man died early Friday when he was ejected from his truck after it left the road and overturned north of Edwardsville, authorities said.

Paul Wisdom, of Park Hills, was pronounced dead about 6 a.m. after the single-vehicle crash at a ramp from the SIU Northern Access Road leading to Illinois Route 143, the Illinois State Police said in a statement. Wisdom's 2004 Nissan truck veered off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting him, police said.