Locals in multiple accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, in a separate report, said at 11:30 p.m., Saturday, on Hwy B nine miles east of Salem, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Megan B. Johnson, 33, of St. Louis, swerved to miss a deer, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Johnson received minor injuries and was taken to Salem District Memorial Hospital, according to the report.

Passenger Christopher Null, 41, of Park Hills, was seriously injured and was airlifted to Mercy Creve Couer. Her other passenger, an 11-year-old minor of Park Hills, received minor injuries and was also transported by ambulance to Salem District Memorial Hospital.

The report states Johnson and the juvenile were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident but Null was not.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol in an unrelated report says that, at 2:32 p.m., Saturday, on MO 72 at Burris Street in Madison County, a 2015 Nissan Versa driven by Danielle L. Williams, 22, of Arcadia struck the rear of a 2010 Kia Rio driven by David L. Hodge, 20, of Fredericktown.

Two 15-year-old juvenile passengers- of Fredericktown, and Loren C. Lawson, 53, of Fredericktown were taken to Madison Medical Center with minor injuries.

The report states all involved were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

