Locals in multiple accidents

Multiple accidents happened over the weekend, including one involving pedestrians being intentionally struck and several more involving juveniles, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reports.
According to MSHP, at 12:45 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 67 at Flucom Road in Jefferson County, a 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Jason J. Houzenga, 31, of Festus, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the left side of a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Justin Bieser, 22, of Desloge.
The report says both vehicles were extensively damaged and both Bieser and Houzenga were transported to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries.
It was reported that Bieser was wearing his seat belt and Houzenga was not.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 11:30 p.m., Saturday, at 10733 Highway N in Lesterville, a 2011 Infiniti driven by Daryl R. Black, 58, of Farmington, intentionally struck pedestrians Brantley J. Mathes, 21, of Black, and Chris J. Whitbey, 44, of Middle Brook.
Mathes and Whitbey were flown from the scene to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries, the patrol report reads.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Black was charged with felony driving while intoxicated with serious physical injury, felony leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury, and felony leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, in a separate report, said at 11:30 p.m., Saturday, on Hwy B nine miles east of Salem, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Megan B. Johnson, 33, of St. Louis, swerved to miss a deer, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Johnson received minor injuries and was taken to Salem District Memorial Hospital, according to the report.
Passenger Christopher Null, 41, of Park Hills, was seriously injured and was airlifted to Mercy Creve Couer. Her other passenger, an 11-year-old minor of Park Hills, received minor injuries and was also transported by ambulance to Salem District Memorial Hospital.
The report states Johnson and the juvenile were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident but Null was not.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol in an unrelated report says that, at 2:32 p.m., Saturday, on MO 72 at Burris Street in Madison County, a 2015 Nissan Versa driven by Danielle L. Williams, 22, of Arcadia struck the rear of a 2010 Kia Rio driven by David L. Hodge, 20, of Fredericktown.
Two 15-year-old juvenile passengers- of Fredericktown, and Loren C. Lawson, 53, of Fredericktown were taken to Madison Medical Center with minor injuries.
The report states all involved were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.
