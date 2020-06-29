Locals hurt in weekend crashes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Bonne Terre residents were injured in a crash on Highway 8 at Saturn Road in Washington County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, David Klekamp, 38, of Bonne Terre, and Jennifer Driemeier, 37, received serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South.

The report states Klekamp was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier eastbound when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, a utility pole and overturned.

A Doe Run man was seriously injured in an ATV incident on Highway 221 and Buck Mountain Road Friday afternoon.

According to the patrol, Anthony Lee, 20, of Doe Run, was operating the ATV on the highway. His passenger, Kenneth Benetti, 53, of Doe Run, was sitting on the front of the ATV and fell off the vehicle onto the pavement. Benetti was taken by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Two Farmington residents received moderate injuries in a crash on US 67 at Montauk Drive in Jefferson County Friday morning.

According to the patrol, a 2010 Ford Focus driven by Brenda Burks, 77, was stopped driving west on Montauk and then pulled into the path of a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by 17-year-old Kimberline Lingo of Park Hills who was northbound on US 67.

Brenda Burks and her passenger, Talmadge Burks, 84, of Farmington, received moderate injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson. Lingo’s passenger, Heather Winkelmann, 29, of Park Hills, received minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0