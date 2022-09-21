Man dies after jumping from SUV Monday evening near NCHS

An area man was airlifted to St. Louis on Monday evening after jumping from a moving vehicle and sustaining serious injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 37-year-old Jessica L. Varner of Desloge was driving a 2017 Kia Sorento SUV on Raider Road just south of Bonne Terre Monday evening.

Kyle A. Mayerhoffer, 36, of Bonne Terre, was reportedly a passenger in the northbound SUV. The report states that at 9:02 p.m., Mayerhoffer jumped out of the SUV and struck the asphalt of Raider Road south of Boulder Road. The man reportedly sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was airlifted by Air Evac helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. He was pronounced dead at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday.

The MSHP was assisted by the Bonne Terre Police Department and St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, according to the report.