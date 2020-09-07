Man dies, child injured in ATV accident in Goose Creek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A St. Louis man died and a 3-year-old child was seriously injured after an ATV accident at 6 p.m. on Friday in Goose Creek, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Jason M. Olliges, 46, was driving a 2006 Polaris Sportsman 500HD eastbound on Lakeview Drive, east of Ocelet Drive, when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree and a concrete traffic barrier block. The driver and the juvenile passenger, who reportedly weren't wearing safety devices, were both ejected.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital St. Louis by Air Evac.

Olliges was taken to Mercy St. Louis Hospital by Air Evac. He was pronounced dead at 3:59 a.m. Saturday by Dr. Javad Vaziri.

The damage to the vehicle was listed as extensive.

In a separate ATV accident on Saturday night at Lake Hannah in St. Francois County, a Desloge man was moderately injured and a De Soto teen suffered minor injuries, according to the MSHP.