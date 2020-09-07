Man dies, child injured in ATV accident in Goose Creek

A St. Louis man died and a 3-year-old child was seriously injured after an ATV accident at 6 p.m. on Friday in Goose Creek, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jason M. Olliges, 46, was driving a 2006 Polaris Sportsman 500HD eastbound on Lakeview Drive, east of Ocelet Drive, when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree and a concrete traffic barrier block. The driver and the juvenile passenger, who reportedly weren't wearing safety devices, were both ejected.
The child was taken to Children's Hospital St. Louis by Air Evac.
Olliges was taken to Mercy St. Louis Hospital by Air Evac. He was pronounced dead at 3:59 a.m. Saturday by Dr. Javad Vaziri.
The damage to the vehicle was listed as extensive.
In a separate ATV accident on Saturday night at Lake Hannah in St. Francois County, a Desloge man was moderately injured and a De Soto teen suffered minor injuries, according to the MSHP.
Jeremiah E. Pratt, 26, was driving a 2003 Yamaha Predator 500CC eastbound on a private road while Austin L. Thebeau, 17, was driving a 2006 Polaris Hawkeye 300CC westbound on the same private road. Pratt was driving too fast for the conditions and struck Thebeau's vehicle.
Pratt was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South.
The damage listed to Thebeau's vehicle was moderate, the damage to Pratt's as minor.
In an accident on Sunday morning on U.S. 67 in St. Francois County, a Bismarck man was moderately injured, a highway patrol report said.
Ethan A. Skaggs, 22, was driving a 1999 GMC Suburban northbound on U.S. 67, north of Rosener Road, when it traveled off the ride side of the road and hit a rock bluff, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Skaggs, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital by Air Evac.
The damage to the vehicle was listed as total.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
