The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several accidents recently, including a fatality Tuesday morning in St. Francois County.

Highway Patrol Troop C reports that at 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 driven east by Norvel M. Kneusel, 86, of Bismarck with passenger James B. Silva, 64, of Ironton stopped on Highway DD before traveling into the path of James D. Nicholson, 63, of Doe Run who was driving a 2003 Chevrolet 3500 north on Highway OO. The vehicles collided, causing extensive damage to the Chevrolet 3500 and total damage to the Toyota Rav 4.

Both Silva and Kneusel were transported by helicopter to Mercy Hospital. Kneusel was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m. Silva was reported to be in serious condition. Nicholson was taken to Parkland Health Center with minor injuries. All three men were reportedly wearing seat belts.

Troop C reported a three-car accident Monday morning that resulted in minor injuries for drivers but total losses to one vehicle.

The crash report states a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Angela D. Francis, 54, of Bismarck was headed west on Highway 8 at Jargon Road when the Jeep struck the rear of a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Collin L. Hahn, 22, of Bismarck. The front of the Ford Fusion then hit the rear of a 2020 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Christy L. Ward, 51, of Desloge.

Both Ward and Hahn reportedly wore seatbelts, received minor injuries, and were transported to Parkland Health Center. Francis reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt and received no injuries.

The Ford Fusion was totaled and removed by Elliott Towing, the Jeep Wrangler received moderate damage and was taken by Marler’s Towing, and the Chevrolet 1500 incurred minor damage and was driven from the scene.

Troop C reported three single-vehicle accidents, one of which resulted in serious injuries to a minor.

On Sunday at 2:15 in the morning on Parkway Drive near Industrial Drive, a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by a 17-year-old young man from Farmington was headed west and failed to navigate a turn to the right, causing the vehicle to exit the left side of Parkway Drive, hit a large rock, and overturn, the patrol reports.

The young driver reportedly wore a seatbelt and has serious injuries. He was taken by helicopter to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The totaled vehicle was removed by Marler’s Towing.

Another Troop C single-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday evening and caused minor injuries to the driver and passenger.

The crash report states a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Staci L. Licavoli, 31, of Farmington was traveling south, ran off the right side of Highway B and struck the ground. Licavoli and an infant girl were transported to Parkland Health Center. Licavoli was reportedly wearing a seatbelt and the baby girl was secured in an infant seat.

The vehicle received minor damage and was removed by Buckley Towing, according to the patrol.

A third single-vehicle accident handled by Troop C was reported on the evening of April 27. Frank A. Maxwell, 26, of Desloge, reportedly lost control of the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic he was driving south on Old Bonne Terre Road near Hawthorne Drive, ran off the road to the left and struck an embankment.

Maxwell reportedly wore a seatbelt, his injuries were listed as minor, and he was transported to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre. The undamaged vehicle was removed from the scene by Marler’s Towing.