Man dies in UTV accident in Goose Creek

A French Village man dies after being ejected from a UTV during a one-vehicle accident in the Goose Creek lake development Sunday evening.

A UTV accident in the Goose Creek lake development claimed the life of a French Village man on Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 57-year-old Charles Lake was operating a 2021 Polaris Ranger UTV northbound on Osage Drive, south of Fish Pond Drive, Sunday evening.

The report states that at approximately 5:35 p.m., the UTV crossed the center of the roadway and ran off the road's left side. The driver reportedly overcorrected to the right, re-entering the roadway and crossing the centerline before overturning off the right side of the road, causing the man to be ejected.

The MSHP reports that Lake was pronounced deceased at 5:54 p.m. on Sunday by the St. Francois County Coroner's Office and transported to the St. Francois County Morgue. The accident report states that Lake was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. Damage to the UTV was listed as minor.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

