Man dies, woman injured in separate crashes

A man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning in St. Francois County, and another man sustained moderate injuries in a separate St. Francois County accident Saturday afternoon, according to reports.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report indicates Taylor Berghaus, 22, of Ironton, was driving a 2012 Ford Focus northbound on Route OO North of Plum Creek Road at 5:35 a.m., Nov. 21, when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, slid off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

The report said Berghaus was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.

According to the report, Berghaus was wearing a seatbelt and the damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

A separate St. Francois County accident resulted in moderate injuries for a man on Saturday at 4:13 p.m.

According to the MSHP crash report, Rachel Armstead, 30, of Ironton, was driving a 2010 Pontiac G6 northbound on Hwy 67 approaching an accident. Nathaniel C. Bryant, 31, of Fredericktown, driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was stopped in the roadway after a prior crash.