Man dies, woman seriously injured in separate Wash Co. accidents
Man dies, woman seriously injured in separate Wash Co. accidents

Man dies, woman seriously injured in separate Wash Co. accidents

A man dies Tuesday morning in Washington County following a vehicle accident on Highway 47.

A man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Washington County, and a woman sustained serious injuries in a separate Washington County accident Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, Zachary Stout, 30, of Portage Des Sioux, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo southbound on Highway 47 Tuesday morning when the car began to slide and traveled off the right side of the roadway, impacting an embankment and overturning north of Kingston Road.

Stout was pronounced deceased on the scene at 9:55 a.m. by Washington County Deputy Coroner Steve Hatfield.

The Washington County Coroner’s Office took the man to DeClue Funeral Home in Potosi.

According to the report, Stout was not wearing a seat belt and the damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

A separate Washington County accident resulted in serious injuries for a woman Wednesday morning outside of Cadet.

According to the MSHP crash report, Roxana Hall, 49, of Cadet, was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer southbound on Route E approaching an accident.

The report states that the SUV traveled off the roadway’s left side, struck an embankment, and overturned at 8:13 a.m north of Meadows Drive. After the vehicle overturned, it struck two trees, which ejected Hall from the SUV.

Hall sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy-South Hospital.

According to the report, Hall was not wearing a seat belt and the damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

