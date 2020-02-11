Man dies, woman seriously injured in Tuesday accident

A Bismarck man lost his life and a woman from Bonne Terre was seriously injured after a traffic accident that occurred Tuesday morning outside of Bismarck.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 23-year-old Kelsie Morris was traveling westbound on Highway 32 when, at 7:25 a.m., icy road conditions caused the woman to lose control of the 2004 Ford Ranger she was driving, west of Old Irondale Road.

Upon losing traction, the truck slid into the eastbound lane of traffic where the front of the vehicle struck the left front portion of an oncoming 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by 31-year-old Corey Tiefenauer.

Tiefenauer was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:44 a.m. by St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin.

Morris sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident and was transported to Mercy Hospital-South by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

According to the crash report, neither driver was wearing a seatbelt and damages to both vehicles involved were listed as “total.”

