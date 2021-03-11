Man drowns in Terre Du Lac Wednesday

A Terre Du Lac resident died on Wednesday in a drowning incident within the lake development community.

According to Terre Du Lac Fire Chief Dave Rohlic, 79-year-old Ron Missey was attempting to retrieve his boat, which had broken loose from a dock on Lac Shayne Wednesday afternoon.

The chief said Missey was using a canoe to reach his drifting boat when the accident occurred.

The drowning was reported about 5 p.m. after a 15-year-old boy, who was walking his dog in the area, noticed the victim’s body floating near a dock behind a residence on Minda Rae Court.

The man was discovered approximately three houses away from his property, according to the chief.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

