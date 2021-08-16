Man drowns near Richwoods Saturday

A man drowned over the weekend after a boat he was riding in capsized on a private pond located in Washington County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning incident report, Richard Totsch, 67, and Dennis Breitenstein, 74, both of Fenton, were in a 1999 Tracker 12 fishing boat on a private pond off of Baugher Town Road near Richwoods Saturday morning.

The report states that at 7:28 a.m., both men leaned over the side of the boat and fell into the water. Breitenstein then attempted to swim to shore. The man was reportedly seen going underwater and never resurfaced.

Breitenstein was pronounced deceased on the scene at 8:58 p.m. by the Washington County Coroner’s Office. The man was then transported to the coroner’s office.

The MSHP reports that the other man involved in the capsizing was uninjured. The report states that neither of the men were wearing safety devices.

The Potosi Fire Department assisted the MSHP on the scene of the drowning incident.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

