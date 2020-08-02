Man hurt in motorcycle accident

An Annapolis man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday night in St. Francois County, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).
David M. Browers, 61, was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson northbound on Kollmeyer Road at Old Fredericktown Road when he tried to slow down to make a left turn according to the patrol. The motorcycle began to skid and slide, overturning, and ejecting Browers, who was reportedly wearing a safety device.
He was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital by Air Evac.
The damage listed to the motorcycle was minor.
In an unrelated accident, two passengers were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon on MO-8 in Washington County, a highway patrol report said.
A 2009 Hyundai Sonata was being driven by Charles D. Moentmann, 28, of Tiff, eastbound on MO-8 at Germania Road when it failed to yield to a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban that was also eastbound and making a left turn. The front of the Sonata struck the rear of the Suburban, according to MSHP.
The Suburban was being driven by a 16-year-old juvenile from Farmington, who wasn't injured and was reportedly wearing a seat belt.
Moentmann suffered minor injuries, but two passengers in his car, Heather M. Walney, 29, of Newburg, and Dawn M. Lovett, 46, of Mineral Point, were moderately injured and transported by Washington County Ambulance District to Washington County Hospital. All three were reportedly not wearing seat belts.
The damage to the Suburban was listed as minor while the Sonata was listed as total.
