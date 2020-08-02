Man hurt in motorcycle accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Annapolis man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday night in St. Francois County, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

David M. Browers, 61, was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson northbound on Kollmeyer Road at Old Fredericktown Road when he tried to slow down to make a left turn according to the patrol. The motorcycle began to skid and slide, overturning, and ejecting Browers, who was reportedly wearing a safety device.

He was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital by Air Evac.

The damage listed to the motorcycle was minor.

In an unrelated accident, two passengers were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon on MO-8 in Washington County, a highway patrol report said.

A 2009 Hyundai Sonata was being driven by Charles D. Moentmann, 28, of Tiff, eastbound on MO-8 at Germania Road when it failed to yield to a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban that was also eastbound and making a left turn. The front of the Sonata struck the rear of the Suburban, according to MSHP.

The Suburban was being driven by a 16-year-old juvenile from Farmington, who wasn't injured and was reportedly wearing a seat belt.