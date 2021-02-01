 Skip to main content
Man hurt in Saturday crash
A Sikeston man is treated for injuries following an accident on U.S. 67 Saturday night.

A man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Bradley Owen, 40, of Sikeston, was driving a 2003 Ford Mustang southbound on U.S. 67 north of Bonne Terre Saturday night.

The report states that at 7:55 p.m., Owen’s car slid off the right side of the highway and collided with a tree south of Cash Lane.

Owen suffered serious injuries in the accident and was transported from the scene to Mercy Hospital-South by the St. Francois County Ambulance District, the report said.

According to the MSHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and damage to the car was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

