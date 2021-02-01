Man hurt in Saturday crash

A man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in St. Francois County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Bradley Owen, 40, of Sikeston, was driving a 2003 Ford Mustang southbound on U.S. 67 north of Bonne Terre Saturday night.
The report states that at 7:55 p.m., Owen’s car slid off the right side of the highway and collided with a tree south of Cash Lane.
Owen suffered serious injuries in the accident and was transported from the scene to Mercy Hospital-South by the St. Francois County Ambulance District, the report said.
According to the MSHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and damage to the car was listed as “total.”
