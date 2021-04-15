 Skip to main content
Man injured after jumping out of moving vehicle
Accident
File

A Park Hills man was injured after he tumbled out of a moving vehicle on State Street on Monday afternoon.

According to Desloge Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock, at 2:11 p.m. a wife and husband were having an argument in a vehicle traveling south on North State Street a couple blocks north of Christine’s Café. During the argument, the unseat-belted 29-year-old man opened the door and rolled out of the vehicle head-first.

Bullock said the vehicle was probably traveling 30-35 mph at the time. The man suffered considerable road rash, lacerations and a possible fractured skull. He was airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis for treatment.

