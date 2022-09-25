Man injured in accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a one-car accident with injuries happened Saturday night near Bonne Terre.

According to the MSHP Troop C report, Robert L. Ludwig, 65, of Bonne Terre, was driving a 1997 Honda Goldwing Aspencade south on Berry Road and tried to make a right turn on Primrose Road shortly after 10 p.m.

According to the MSHP, he was driving too fast for the road's condition and failed to negotiate the right turn. The motorcycle skidded, flipped over onto its top and Ludwig was partially ejected, according to the patrol.

The Troop C report states the motorcycle came to rest on its top, facing north, blocking Primrose Road.

Ludwig was reported as not wearing a helmet and, having sustained moderate injuries, was taken to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance. The vehicle was taken from the accident scene by Marler's Towing.