The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an accident at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Washington County on Highway 8 west of Old Highway 8.

According to the patrol report, a 2012 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry G. Harmon, 51, of Potosi, was making a left turn when struck in the rear by a 2005 Honda CBR operated by Justin T. Dennis, 21, of Bonne Terre, who was ejected from the vehicle and received moderate injuries.

Dennis was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance. Harmon was uninjured and reportedly wearing his seat belt.

Both vehicles received extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

