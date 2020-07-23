Man injured in Jefferson County accident

A Bonne Terre man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident on Route TT in Jefferson County at 5:39 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 2013 Dodge Dart was being driven by W. Cody, 27, southbound on Route TT, north of Kessler Lane, when it began to slide on the wet pavement, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree.
Cody, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mercy South by the Joachim Plattin Ambulance Service.
The damage to the car was listed as total.
