A man was seriously injured Monday night in a single-vehicle accident, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report by MSHP Corporal B.M. Beard states Bennie E. Hornbeck, 36, of Potosi, was driving on Gun Club Road when his 2003 Pontiac Vibe traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking several mailboxes and a tree before coming to rest.

Hornbeck was reportedly taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and the vehicle was towed by Elliott Motors.

