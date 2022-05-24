 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man injured in motorcycle accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening.

According to the report, at 7 p.m., John Shearin, Jr., 54, of Ste. Genevieve, was traveling southbound on Route O north of Highway 32 on a 2003 Harley Davidson when he attempted to pass a vehicle and struck the left front of a northbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by James J. Orr, 75, of St. Louis.

As a result of the collision, Shearin suffered serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to Saint Louis University Hospital.

