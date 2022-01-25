Man injured in motorcycle crash Monday

A two-vehicle accident in Farmington Monday afternoon sent a local resident to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.
According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, the accident occurred at approximately at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Burks Road and N. Washington.
A 2006 Jeep Commander driven westbound on Burks Road by Adam D. Cowley, 27, of Farmington, attempted to cross N. Washington and struck a 2008 Harley Davidson operated by Todd A. Hamilton, 40, of Farmington.
Hamilton sustained serious injuries in the accident and was airlifted to Mercy Creve Coeur Hospital.