A Bismarck man was injured in a motorcycle collision with a car at 1:20 p.m. Sunday on Route BB at Wallen Road in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred when a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Nathan C. Reese, 39, of Bismarck, turned in front of a northbound 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Steven E. White, 59, also of Bismarck, resulting in the motorcycle hitting the front of the car.

White was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital-South where he was treated for serious injuries.

The patrol’s report states that White was wearing a helmet, but Reese was not wearing a seat belt at the time the accident took place.

